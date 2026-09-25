Royalty Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2P62D / ISIN: GB00BMVP7Y09
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25.09.2026 04:15:00
Is Buying Royalty Pharma Stock a Safer Way to Bet on Revolution Medicines?
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) just got some very good news: The FDA gave the company's RASONQUE breakthrough therapy designation. That could help speed the metastatic pancreatic cancer drug to market. But the stock is up 330% over the past year, so investors are already pricing in a lot of good news. Investors can still get exposure to Revolution Medicines if they buy Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), while also spreading their risk across a more diversified basket of pharmaceutical products offered by various drug makers. Here's why you may want to do just that.
Revolution Medicines describes itself as "a global, commercial-stage oncology company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers." That's a lot if you aren't a healthcare specialist, but the big takeaway is that the company makes drugs to treat cancer. Oncology is a very big field, so Revolution Medicines has many opportunities to develop new therapies.
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Nachrichten zu Royalty Pharma
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Royalty Pharma stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Royalty Pharma präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Royalty Pharma informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Royalty Pharma öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Royalty Pharma
|51,03
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