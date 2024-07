Is C3.ai a Buy?

Investors have flocked to chip stocks, but artificial intelligence-powered software also could be an investing option over the next several years. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is one of the players working to establish itself in the space. Its custom software applications use AI and data to make corporations more innovative and efficient.There's no denying the growth opportunity ahead of C3.ai. However, it's unclear whether the company will emerge as a pack leader, nor is it certain that business results will translate to investment returns.I've crunched the numbers and read the tea leaves to sort this out and help you determine whether the stock is a buy. Here's a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool