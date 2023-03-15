|
15.03.2023 13:00:00
Is C3.ai a Smart Investment? Understanding the Risks Behind the AI Hype
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has the opportunity to be a leader in this AI market, as its focus is on the enterprise world. Unfortunately, there are numerous hurdles to overcome, even one set up by management as the company changes from a subscription to a consumption business model. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 13, 2023.Continue reading
