Is C3.ai a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now?

Many artificial intelligence (AI) companies rose to prominence in 2023, including C3.ai (NYSE: AI). With its ticker being "AI," it was one of the first names to appear when someone searched for "AI stocks." This likely helped drive the stock higher as it rose to more than $40 per share by last August.However, C3.ai's shares have since pulled back significantly and now trade in the mid-$20s range. With that large pullback, some investors might wonder if this is the time to scoop up some shares. Should you?C3.ai has gone through multiple iterations as a company. It started as a software company focused on oil and gas, then moved to become an Internet of Things (IoT) business. Then, it moved to integrate AI due to the direction of its IoT work. Now, it's pivoting to integrate generative AI into its products.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel