Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) posted its third-quarter earnings report on March 2. The artificial intelligence (AI) software company's revenue rose 42% year-over-year to $69.8 million, beating analysts' estimates by $2.6 million. Its adjusted net loss narrowed from $10.3 million to $7.7 million, or $0.07 per share, which also surpassed analysts' expectations by $0.19.C3.ai's stock rose 3% the following day, even as concerns about the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation, and surging oil prices weighed down the broader market. However, the stock remains nearly 50% below its IPO price and almost 90% below its all-time high. Should investors consider accumulating some shares of C3.ai after its latest earnings beat?