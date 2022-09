Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock price tumbled nearly 16% during after-hours trading on Aug. 31 following the release of the company's first-quarter earnings report. The enterprise AI software company's revenue rose 25% year over year to $65.3 million, which missed analysts' estimates by $0.7 million.On a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, its net loss widened from $37.5 million to $71.9 million. But on a non-GAAP basis, it narrowed its net loss from $22.7 million to $13.2 million, or $0.12 per share, which cleared the consensus forecast for a net loss of $0.24.Image source: Getty Images.