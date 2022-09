Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more prevalent in society as it gets used by more and more businesses. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is helping promote that by putting enterprise artificial intelligence platforms at its clients' fingertips. However, C3.ai has had a rough go on the public markets. Since it went public in late 2020, its shares are down more than 83%. Does this make this artificial intelligence company a value trap or an appealing investment trading at a massive discount?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading