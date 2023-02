Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be the new investment trend on Wall Street, and one stock stands out above the rest as a way to capitalize on this space: C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The company provides enterprise AI, which helps its clients integrate prebuilt AI solutions into their systems to become more efficient and generate savings. The stock debuted during the IPO peak in late 2020 at roughly $100 per share and surpassed $150 within a couple of weeks. But it has had a pretty dreadful life on the public markets and is down 81% from its initial price. However, shares are up 103% from the start of 2023. So have investors missed the boat on this one, or does C3.ai still still have plenty of room to run?