|
06.09.2023 16:00:00
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) have set the market on fire in 2023, with outstanding gains of about 180% as of this writing. But the pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software company has lost steam of late.The stock has slipped in the past month, which seems surprising as there has been no company-specific news that should have led to the drop. Of course, there has been chatter on Wall Street comparing the eye-popping surge in AI stocks to a bubble about to pop, and so this may have negatively impacted the stock.But C3.ai stock is now available at a relatively cheap valuation. Should investors consider taking advantage of its pullback and buy this AI stock? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 509,00
|0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastung durch Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen im Minus ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Markt geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ruhiger zu, während der deutsche Leitindex in die Verlustzone dreht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag bergab.