|
12.06.2024 16:47:00
Is C3.ai Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Impressive Quarterly Results?
For multiple quarters, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has failed to show that it can generate any serious revenue growth, despite the opportunities it possesses in artificial intelligence (AI). The company provides AI solutions for a wide range of industries, but investors have been less than impressed with its results -- at least until recently. In its last fiscal quarter, the company hit record numbers and posted impressive quarter-over-quarter growth. And that led to a surge in its share price.But was that performance good enough for investors to start viewing C3.ai as a no-brainer buy?On May 29, C3.ai posted year-end numbers for its fiscal 2024, which ended April 30. And during that fiscal fourth quarter, its revenue rose 20% year over year to $86.6 million. It was also up 10% from fiscal Q3, when C3.ai's top line came in at $78.4 million. One of the concerns I have had about this business in the past is that while it was growing, its sales weren't exactly taking off, despite the hype around AI. There's definitely more evidence of faster growth now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!