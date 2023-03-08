|
08.03.2023 11:35:00
Is C3.ai Stock Worth the Hype?
Tech company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is one of the hottest stocks on the markets this year, with its share price surging 145% through just the first few months of 2023. That's a big change from the 64% price drop it incurred last year. A big reason for the change in fortune is the growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) this year, thanks to the emergence of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.C3.ai uses AI to help companies in various industries, including oil and gas company Shell, which uses C3.ai's AI technology to manage its equipment and identify potential failures ahead of time. AI has the potential to transform and improve the operations in many industries -- but C3.ai itself remains unprofitable and its growth has stalled.Is C3.ai a good business to invest in today, or is this stock too risky to own?Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 323,00
|1,31%
