Is Cameco the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
Energy demand is expected to surge in the coming years, driven by artificial intelligence data centers and the electrification and expansion of our manufacturing sectors.Under President Donald Trump, along with Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Chris Wright, the U.S. is taking steps to make nuclear energy a national priority. The administration has set a target to expand nuclear capacity from 100 GW to 400 GW by 2050. The DOE recently announced a massive $2.7 billion investment to rebuild the domestic uranium enrichment industry.The nuclear revival marks a notable shift in tone from the previous decade, when nuclear power fell out of favor following the Fukushima meltdown. Many view nuclear power as a crucial source to meet growing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions and increasing the use of cleaner-burning fuels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
