Is Canadian Solar Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The solar industry is in a better position than it's been in in a long time now that fossil fuel prices are up, U.S. subsidies are increasing, and solar energy can compete with traditional electricity sources around the world on a cost basis. But the fact remains that not all solar stocks will be great investments long-term. One that's a little difficult to gauge is Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ), a Chinese manufacturer of solar panels. The company is profitable and seems to be a great value by some metrics, but it may not have the competitive advantage needed to be a great investment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading