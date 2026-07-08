Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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08.07.2026 17:45:00
Is Canopy Growth Stock Finally Worth Buying After Losing 99% of Its Value?
Few stocks have destroyed as much shareholder value as Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Since its 2018 peak, shares of the cannabis producer have lost more than 99% of its value as the industry struggled with oversupply, regulatory delays, and years of unprofitable growth. That kind of collapse naturally raises a question: Is this finally a buying opportunity?To be fair, Canopy Growth is a much healthier company now than it was a few years ago. Fiscal 2026 revenue increased 6% to $200.4 million, while cannabis revenue climbed 15%. Canadian medical cannabis revenue reached a record level, international cannabis sales rebounded sharply in the fourth quarter, and management continues targeting positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during fiscal 2027. The balance sheet has also improved.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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15.06.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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31.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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14.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)