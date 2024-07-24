|
24.07.2024 10:22:00
Is Capital One Financial a Millionaire Maker?
Capital One Financial's (NYSE: COF) stock price is up over 2,600% since it came public in late 1994. Given that level of performance, it's fair to say that this financial company's stock has the potential to be a key element in a millionaire-making portfolio over the long term.But investors interested in Capital One need to understand that the big rewards here also come with big risks.From a big-picture perspective, Capital One is a bank. But it has a rather limited branch network compared to peers, instead preferring to do as much business as possible online. On the surface, that might seem like a good thing, because consumers are increasingly comfortable operating in a digital-only world. But this focus hints at Capital One's unique business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
