|
29.09.2024 09:18:00
Is Capital One Financial Stock a Buy?
Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is not your typical bank. When deciding whether or not to buy it, this is probably the most important thing to keep in mind. But what exactly is Capital One Financial? It's a mixture of a credit card issuer and a car loan maker. These both tend to be higher-risk areas of the banking industry. Here's a deeper look at the issues that you'll face if you buy Capital One Financial.Taking prudent risks on Wall Street can lead to very strong returns. For example, Capital One Financial's stock price has risen around 60% over the past five years, versus a 20% advance for the broader banking sector. Very clearly, whatever Capital One's management team is doing has worked well over the last five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Capital One AGmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Capital One AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Capital One Financial Corp.
|133,00
|4,72%