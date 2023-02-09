|
09.02.2023 13:00:00
Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?
When it comes to the cryptocurrency sector, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been gaining traction as a major player. It's a highly anticipated project that has already generated its fair share of buzz, given its pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and status as a top-10 crypto by market capitalization. That said, some investors wonder if Cardano could go the way of Terra Luna (CRYPTO: LUNA), a cryptocurrency that failed to live up to its hype and ultimately faltered. That's because Cardano has just launched its own algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, this week.How might this launch affect Cardano's risk profile, and is it a good or bad thing for investors?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!