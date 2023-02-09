Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to the cryptocurrency sector, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been gaining traction as a major player. It's a highly anticipated project that has already generated its fair share of buzz, given its pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and status as a top-10 crypto by market capitalization. That said, some investors wonder if Cardano could go the way of Terra Luna (CRYPTO: LUNA), a cryptocurrency that failed to live up to its hype and ultimately faltered. That's because Cardano has just launched its own algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, this week.How might this launch affect Cardano's risk profile, and is it a good or bad thing for investors?Continue reading