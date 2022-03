Is Cardano the Next Visa of Crypto?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Up to this point, cryptocurrencies have mainly been characterized by financial speculation. While this leads to extreme volatility in the short term, the huge inflow of investment dollars also supports developer activity and helps spawn actual use cases. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the first programmable blockchain, is showing the potential for decentralized applications (dApps) to bring utility to the crypto space. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), a promising project that also enables smart contracts, opens up the opportunity for major innovation even more. Cardano's network possesses some important characteristics that give it a remote chance to become the next Visa (NYSE: V) of the crypto economy. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading