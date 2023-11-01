|
01.11.2023 10:30:00
Is Carnival Corporation Stock a Buy Now?
Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has long been a favorite for those seeking both adventure on the high seas and investment opportunities. By offering a wide selection of voyages across the world, Carnival generates revenue through ticket sales, onboard amenities, shore excursions, and more. This business model allows Carnival to sail through various economic climates.A deeper look into Carnival's financial waters can help investors determine if the recent share price surge and dip indicate a smart time to invest in the company's future.Carnival's recent net income of $1.07 billion for the third quarter of 2023 stands as a clear indicator of resilience.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
