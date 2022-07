Is Carnival Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) have sailed in rough waters for a couple of years now. The COVID-19 contagion shut down its industry for more than a year, and the stock price has remained volatile as investors and analysts go back and forth on whether a full recovery will happen anytime soon.While its industry struggles, rising occupancies show that passengers want to return to cruising. But is there enough interest from the passengers to get investors interested enough to make Carnival stock a buy?Two years ago, the entire industry shut down due to COVID-19. However, after reaching the low point in March 2020, Carnival stock surged higher along with other stocks, likely in anticipation that it would sail again soon. But that relaunch date experienced repeated delays and didn't actually come for another 15 months or so when, on July 3, 2021, Carnival's first cruise since the shutdown sailed out of Galveston, Texas.Continue reading