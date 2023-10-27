|
27.10.2023 11:12:00
Is Carvana a Buy Now?
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock has risen more than 500% so far in 2023. That's a huge price advance by any measure, but the stock is still down over 90% from its 2021 highs. There's a lot to wrap your head around here before you decide to buy Carvana stock.Carvana is trying to turn what has long been an in-person experience into an online one. That was really attractive to customers and investors during the coronavirus pandemic when in-person was a big problem because of social distancing efforts. The stock rocketed higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
