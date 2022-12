Is Carvana Really Going Bankrupt?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bankruptcy is a legal proceeding that occurs when a company is unable to meet its debt obligations and needs to be restructured -- a process that usually results in common stockholders being completely wiped out. Let's discuss three reasons why online used car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) could be on the path to this unfortunate scenario. Like many e-commerce companies, Carvana performed well during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue soaring by 42% and 129% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Continue reading