12.11.2022 12:51:00
Is Carvana Repairable, or Headed to the Junkyard?
It's difficult to believe that just 15 months ago Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was the darling of Wall Street. It was a business model perfect for a world in the middle of a pandemic, and investors believed as consumers rapidly adopted buying cars online, that the company's future was bright as could be.My, how the mighty have fallen. A $10,000 investment in Carvana on Aug. 10, 2021, would be worth roughly $270 right now.The more important question facing investors now is: Can Carvana be repaired, or is it headed for the junkyard?Continue reading
