|
27.09.2022 14:36:00
Is Carvana Stock Really "Grossly Undervalued"?
Shares of used-car e-commerce company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are down more than 90% from their all-time highs in 2021. However, at $26 per share as of this writing, its collapse hasn't gone unnoticed. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter believes the stock is "grossly undervalued."According to The Fly, Potter gave Carvana stock a price target of $73 per share earlier this month, suggesting around 180% upside. This makes Carvana look like a no-brainer buy. However, Potter also said that "bankruptcy is a real possibility." These comments vividly illustrate the wildly divergent possibilities with a Carvana investment today. And investors should consider both bullish and bearish opinions before buying the stock.Carvana buys and sells cars by leveraging the power of e-commerce. Consumers can go to one of its select vending-machine locations. But many choose to shop online and have vehicles conveniently delivered. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!