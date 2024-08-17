|
17.08.2024 11:15:00
Is Cash Flow a Problem for Walgreens Boots Alliance?
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) slashed its dividend earlier this year. The company's earnings numbers haven't been great, and it is in the midst of launching healthcare clinics at its stores as part of a costly move into healthcare. It has been a tumultuous time for the pharmacy retailer, and investors can tell that just from its stock price: The last time Walgreens shares were trading at these levels was in the previous millennium.There are signs of trouble for the business, and one of the biggest problems a company can face is with respect to cash flow. Walgreens is still paying a dividend, but the clock may be ticking on that. The company recently made a move to sell the last of its investment in drug wholesaler Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen). Is this just the latest sign that Walgreens has a big cash-flow problem?Operating cash flow is one of the most important metrics investors can rely on when assessing the health of a business. If a company is struggling to generate positive cash flow from its day-to-day operations, that's potentially a huge cause for concern as it suggests the operations aren't sustainable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|9,87
|0,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.