Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
|
26.05.2026 17:30:00
Is Caterpillar a Buy, Sell, or Hold Amid the Iran War?
The war in Iran commenced on Feb. 28, meaning March 2 was the first trading day on which investors could express their views on the conflict. Over the next three weeks, the S&P 500 dipped 4.4%.Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), the second-largest member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was worse for wear, tumbling 6.7% over those three weeks. However, the industrial stock has since rebounded epically, gaining 9.9% for the month-long period ending May 22. That price action suggests Caterpillar is a buy, even if the war in Iran hasn't been officially resolved. But is it?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caterpillar Inc.
|
20:04
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16:01