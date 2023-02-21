|
21.02.2023 15:00:00
Is Cathie Wood Selling Roku Stock at the Worst Possible Time?
Cathie Wood finds herself in a place that she hasn't been in a long time. The founder and CEO of Ark Invest is trouncing the market in 2023, something that she hasn't done since her breakout 2020 run. She also started selling shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) late last week. She consistently added to her stake in the streaming video pioneer through 2022 and earlier this year. Ark Invest dumping shares of Roku on Thursday and Friday of last week stands out. It's the first time since late 2021 that Wood has sold Roku shares. If you're a Roku bull, don't worry. I'll get to that shortly. If you're a Roku bear, don't pop the cork on this fine bottle of confirmation bias. I'll get to that bubbly a little later.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Roku Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roku Inc.
|65,99
|-2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen notieren in Rot
Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichnen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.