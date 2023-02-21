Is Cathie Wood Selling Roku Stock at the Worst Possible Time?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood finds herself in a place that she hasn't been in a long time. The founder and CEO of Ark Invest is trouncing the market in 2023, something that she hasn't done since her breakout 2020 run. She also started selling shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) late last week. She consistently added to her stake in the streaming video pioneer through 2022 and earlier this year. Ark Invest dumping shares of Roku on Thursday and Friday of last week stands out. It's the first time since late 2021 that Wood has sold Roku shares. If you're a Roku bull, don't worry. I'll get to that shortly. If you're a Roku bear, don't pop the cork on this fine bottle of confirmation bias. I'll get to that bubbly a little later.Continue reading