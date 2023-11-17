|
17.11.2023 17:15:00
Is Cathie Wood Selling Roku Stock at the Worst Possible Time?
Growth investor Cathie Wood didn't buy or sell anything on Thursday, a rare day of restraint from the CEO and co-founder for the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds. The widely followed money manager publishes her market transactions daily. She was also relatively quiet on Wednesday, adding to just one position and selling only a small piece of her stake in Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).Reducing her exposure to Roku isn't a one-time thing. She sold some shares of the streaming video pioneer in seven of the eight trading days before taking a break on Thursday. In her defense, she was a buyer of Roku shares in late October at much lower price points. She has been trimming her stake only since the stock rallied following its blowout third-quarter results earlier this month. Buying low and selling high looks good on paper, but it could still be a mistake.Roku has been one of this month's biggest gainers, soaring 50% since posting its well-received financial update on Nov. 1. The surge has elevated to the point that it's her third-largest holding. Ark Invest owns a sizable 7.3% chunk of Roku's total shares outstanding even after the last few days of paring back.
