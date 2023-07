Is Cathie Wood Stock Quantum-Si a Buy?

Investor optimism has been building around Quantum -Si (NASDAQ: QSI), which has rallied some 80% so far in 2023 -- anchored by persistent buying from Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF. It's been a rough road for shareholders of the protein sequencing specialist since it went public via a SPAC merger in 2021.But is the company ready to take flight? Long-term investors should pause before piling into this would-be disruptor. Here's why.Quantum-Si has been billed as a lot of things: semiconductor stock, biotech stock, and, as the company's name implies, even something to do with quantum computing (although it doesn't have anything to do with that field). Yet, first and foremost this is a technology start-up. Q1 2023 revenue was just $254,000 (the vast majority of it "product" sales), and net losses totaled $23.6 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel