22.09.2023 15:15:00
Is Celsius a Buy Now?
There's no doubt that Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) has been one of the best investments in recent years. Since September 2018, its shares have skyrocketed a ridiculous 4,520%, meaning a $10,000 purchase back then would be worth $462,000 today. That performance has crushed the 72% gain of the Nasdaq Composite. The stock has also soared in 2023 thanks to strong financial results that have boosted investor optimism. But should this energy beverage business be in your portfolio right now? Here's what you should know before buying.
