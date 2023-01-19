|
19.01.2023 21:15:27
Is Celsius Stock a Buy Now?
Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) is an exciting growth stock focused on health-conscious energy drink consumers. The stock is under pressure today after news regarding a lawsuit between rapper Flo Rida and the company. Is Celsius stock a buy now? The video below shares the news, a background of the company, the company's growth prospects, valuation, technical analysis, and my opinion regarding buying the stock at these levels. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!