NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.02.2026 14:05:00
Is Centrus Energy Stock a Buy Now -- or Is Its Potential Overhyped?
The MIT Technology Review reports that data centers already consume 4.4% of all the electricity generated in the U.S. and that artificial intelligence (AI) will require as much electricity as 22% of all American households combined by 2028.To solve that power crunch on the horizon, the United States has been focusing on nuclear power. The Department of Energy has set a goal to triple American nuclear energy production by the middle of the century.And all those nuclear reactors both operating and planned run on uranium. Over the past year, as the prices of just about every other energy resource have declined, uranium's spot price has climbed 38%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
