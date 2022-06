Is CEVA a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that our world is becoming increasingly dominated by electronic devices. While there are large well-known companies in this space for investors to consider, there are also smaller businesses that help supply the parts necessary to produce all the electronics that drive our economy.One of those companies is CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless and smart sensing technologies. With its technology in billions of devices, is CEVA one of those hidden gems that could provide market-beating returns to investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading