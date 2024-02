Is Charles Schwab Stock a Buy?

The current elevated interest rate environment has hit some finance stocks especially hard, and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is among them. The stock peaked in early 2022, right before the Federal Reserve began raising rates in a bid to get inflation back under control. Since then, shares have declined 31%.The investment services firm has struggled with a deposit outflow, which it has historically utilized as a low-cost funding source for its business. More recently, deposit outflows have slowed, and the prospect of falling interest rates would be a welcome development for Charles Schwab . However, is that enough to make the stock a buy? Here's what you should consider first.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel