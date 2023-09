Is Charter Communications (Finally) Calling Walt Disney's Bluff?

If you're a Spectrum cable customer, then you've likely noticed a few channels are missing from your cable lineup. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stopped delivering ESPN, The Disney Channel, and ABC programming to Spectrum subscribers on Friday, as it was unable to reach acceptable pricing terms with Spectrum parent Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR).Such blackouts are nothing new, of course. Disney stopped feeding content to Alphabet's nascent streaming-cable platform YouTube TV in late 2021 and did the same again in October 2022 with Dish Network. These blackouts usually end within a few days, with both parties coming to an accord after some predictable and well-publicized jawboning.Yet this particular impasse is different. Charter 's CEO Chris Winfrey bluntly explains, "We've reached the point of indifference" as to whether it continues carrying Disney's content. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel