Chevron Aktie

Chevron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

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05.05.2026 12:07:00

Is Chevron a Buy, Sell, or Hold at $110 Oil?

Oil prices have risen sharply due to the war with Iran. Brent oil, the global benchmark, recently traded above $110 a barrel amid continued supply disruptions in the Middle East. The price of Brent has surged nearly 90% this year. Here is a look at whether investors should buy, sell, or hold Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock, given the current price of crude oil.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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