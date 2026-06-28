Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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28.06.2026 14:15:00
Is Chevron Impossible to Ignore Right Now? Here's What to Do With It.
Over the past year, Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock is up around 15%. However, it is also down roughly 15% from its 52-week high. And the majority of that price volatility has come just since the start of 2026. It is hard to ignore an energy industry giant like Chevron, which offers a well-above-market dividend yield of 4%. But investors also need to know what they are buying and why. Here's what you should do with Chevron today.Given the news flow from the Middle East, you likely know why Chevron's stock has been so volatile in 2026. But, in case you missed it, a geopolitical conflict in the Middle East shut down the Strait of Hormuz. That, effectively, reduced global energy supply by around 20%, which is a huge number. Energy prices rose dramatically and have since traded higher and lower in response to news from the conflict. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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