Is Chevron Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With oil still trading around the $90 per barrel, the U.S. is contending with historically high energy costs, but it pales in comparison to the energy crisis looming in Europe as Russian President Vladimir Putin has shut off much of the continent's supply. Natural gas prices are soaring five times higher than what they were just one year ago and European governments are warning people to expect shortages not only this winter, but maybe even in further winters to come. Continue reading