|
29.01.2024 11:05:00
Is Chevron Stock a Buy?
Oil and natural gas prices are volatile, which is why the energy sector tends to go through periods of boom and bust. Those ups and downs can make energy a trying sector in which to invest. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), however, has a plan for riding the peaks and valleys while rewarding investors via a steady stream of dividends.If you are looking at energy stocks today, you'll probably find this integrated energy giant attractive. Here's why.Some companies specifically look to reward aggressive investors. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is a good example of this and it accomplishes its goal by operating under a variable dividend policy. This pure-play energy producer's financial results go up and down with oil and natural gas prices and so too does its dividend. That is not the type of company a conservative, income-focused investor will want to own. Chevron is basically at the other end of the spectrum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
