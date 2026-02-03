Chevron Aktie

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005

03.02.2026 14:05:00

Is Chevron the Smartest Dividend Investment You Can Make in 2026?

If you're looking at a company that produces oil, you'll have to accept some volatility. The energy sector goes through booms and busts, and there's nothing that can be done about it, given that oil is a commodity. However, not all oil companies are the same. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is probably one of the smartest ways to invest in the energy sector, and it has a very attractive 4% dividend yield, too.One of the core reasons to like Chevron is its vertical integration, which means it owns assets across the upstream (energy production), midstream (pipelines), and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the broader energy sector. Each industry segment operates a little differently through the energy cycle, so having all three in one business helps to soften the revenue and earnings effect of commodity price swings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
