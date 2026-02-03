Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
03.02.2026 14:05:00
Is Chevron the Smartest Dividend Investment You Can Make in 2026?
If you're looking at a company that produces oil, you'll have to accept some volatility. The energy sector goes through booms and busts, and there's nothing that can be done about it, given that oil is a commodity. However, not all oil companies are the same. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is probably one of the smartest ways to invest in the energy sector, and it has a very attractive 4% dividend yield, too.One of the core reasons to like Chevron is its vertical integration, which means it owns assets across the upstream (energy production), midstream (pipelines), and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the broader energy sector. Each industry segment operates a little differently through the energy cycle, so having all three in one business helps to soften the revenue and earnings effect of commodity price swings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.
|
16:47
|Syrien lässt Öl- und Gasvorkommen vor Küste erkunden (dpa-AFX)
|
03.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Montagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Chevron-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Chevron von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26