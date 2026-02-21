Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
21.02.2026 17:30:00
Is Chevron the Smartest Dividend Investment You Can Make in 2026?
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income for investors. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one company that has rewarded dividend investors for years. Despite operating in the volatile oil and gas industry, Chevron and its business model have proven to be resilient; in fact, the company has provided investors with a growing dividend payout for 39 consecutive years.Here's why Chevron is a smart dividend stock for investors to buy today.Chevron operates as an integrated oil and gas company, with upstream and downstream operations that help diversify its earnings and provide it with resilience in an industry vulnerable to changes in spot gas and oil prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
