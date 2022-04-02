|
Is Chewy Stock a Buy After Lackluster Results?
After riding high during the height of the pandemic, e-commerce pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has had a rough go of it. Down over 65% from its early 2021 highs, the stock has yet to gain any traction in 2022. Hopes of an uptrend were further disrupted after the company's recent fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings results, which resulted in another drop of 17% the following day.So has the market sell-off been warranted? There were some weak points in the most recent earnings, but there are also some reasons to be hopeful. As with many investment decisions, prospective shareholders must weigh the good against the bad and determine if the future will be brighter than the past.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
