22.08.2023 15:48:41
Is Chewy Stock a No-Brainer Bargain Buy at its Current Price?
When looking for investment opportunities, the stocks that have growth potential and lasting resilience are often the ones that warrant further consideration. Amidst the dynamic ebb and flow of the market, e-commerce upstart Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of these opportunities and might well be a contender for investors seeking a "no-brainer" bargain buy.Chewy is working to build a reputation for convenience with pet parents, and investors have shown some excitement over its potential at various points in its five-year public existence. Share prices hover around $28 at the moment, but were trending closer to $50 earlier this year and topped $120 in early 2021. The volatility in the price is related more to general market worries about tech growth stocks in a high interest-rate environment than it is to how the business is performing.Going forward, some wonder whether Chewy's recent movements and strategic positioning make it a compelling investment option given its bargain price.
