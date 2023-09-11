|
Is Chinese Upstart Temu an Amazon Killer?
Unless you've been living under a rock, it's hard not to have noticed the growth of the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu over the last year. After flooding the internet with advertisements and spending a boatload of money on two Super Bowl commercials, the PinDuoDuo-owned (NASDAQ: PDD) app has skyrocketed to the top of the downloads list for mobile app stores in the United States. Offering free shipping and huge discounts for first-time customers, Temu has drawn interest from tens of millions of shoppers in the United States, replicating a model that worked in the Chinese market. Have we finally found the killer competitor to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)? Or is Temu just a flash in the pan? Let's investigate. Temu was born out of PinDuoDuo, a Chinese e-commerce company that has gained rapid success in the East Asian nation since launching in 2015. The U.S. version of the app launched around a year ago in the country and has grown at an extremely quick pace. Spending a boatload of money on advertising, Temu has vaulted itself to be the most downloaded mobile application in 2023, with tens of millions of downloads just in the United States.
