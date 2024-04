Is Chipotle a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity Ahead of Its 50-for-1 Stock Split?

When its 2023 fourth-quarter financials were released almost two months ago, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced results that easily beat Wall Street estimates. But in more recent times, shareholders are excited about a new development.On March 19, the Tex-Mex restaurant chain announced a massive 50-for-1 stock split. Since then, shares have climbed about 4% (as of April 2), and they are up 27% this year. There's clearly strong investor interest in this stock right now, driving greater momentum.Shareholders will vote on the stock split in June at the annual meeting. Does its pending approval make Chipotle a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel