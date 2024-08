Is Chipotle Stock a Bargain or Trap After Starbucks Took Its CEO?

We recently learned that Chipotle's (NYSE: CMG) highly successful CEO, Brian Niccol, has been hired by Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) to turn the slumping coffee giant around. Should Chipotle investors be worried, or is any weakness in the stock a long-term buying opportunity?*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 20, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool