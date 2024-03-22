|
Is Cisco Stock a Buy?
Tech conglomerate Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is known for its computer networking business, which helped to establish today's internet. But the company has expanded beyond its networking roots and now provides a variety of tech offerings, including cybersecurity.Cisco bolstered its cyber threat protection capabilities with the acquisition of data analytics and cybersecurity firm Splunk on March 18. This addition makes Cisco one of the largest software companies in the world, according to CEO Chuck Robbins.With this major acquisition -- Cisco's biggest to date -- and the company's stock well off its 52-week high of $58.19 reached last September, is it time to buy Cisco shares? To get an answer, it's necessary to examine the company in more detail. This will help to determine if Cisco is a good long-term investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
