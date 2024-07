Is Cisco Stock a Buy?

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled a transformative growth cycle within the technology sector. There's a lot of enthusiasm for next-generation AI applications that have the potential to revolutionize various industries.Unfortunately, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has been on the outside looking in thus far, not yet capitalizing on these high-level trends. Weak growth over the past year has pressured the stock, which is off about 19% from its 52-week high.Despite some unimpressive headline numbers, a deeper look does offer some silver linings. Cisco maintains a positive outlook with an expectation that new AI-native networking and security opportunities can jump-start growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool