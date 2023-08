Is Cisco Systems Stock Ready to Soar?

While many tech companies that serve enterprises are experiencing increasing caution from their customer bases, networking-hardware giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has been an exception. The company handily beat analyst expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 29. Total revenue grew 16% year over year to $15.2 billion, while adjusted earnings per share shot up 37% to $1.14.Shares of Cisco rose Thursday morning on the good news. Despite solid growth from the company over the past year, Cisco stock has barely edged out the S&P 500 in 2023. And over the past five years, it has lost badly to the broad stock market index.With Cisco 's business booming, should investors bet on a market-beating rally?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel