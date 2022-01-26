|
26.01.2022 14:00:00
Is Clorox a Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is one dividend-paying company that thrived at the pandemic onset as folks urgently looked for disinfectant products. The rest of Clorox's product portfolio also performed well as most of them are used at home, and people have been spending a lot more time there. In the beginning of Clorox's fiscal year 2022, sales are decreasing slightly as the fear of contracting COVID-19 diminishes. Let's look deeper at Clorox and determine if it's a dividend stock worth buying in 2022. Clorox has been thriving since the pandemic onset as people are more interested in disinfecting surfaces. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!